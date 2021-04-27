HCM City to tighten surveillance to ferret out  illegal entrants from abroad amid COVID fears

HCM CITY — HCM City is tightening surveillance to detect illegal entrants from other countries, its People's Committee chairman, Nguyễn Thành Phong, said at a meeting of the city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 26.
"Violators have to be fined strictly. If not, the consequences will be severe."
He also urged the public to comply with the Ministry of Health's 5K message to wear masks, frequently disinfect hands, maintaining a safe distance, refrain from gatherings, and make health declarations.
People need to wear masks in public, entertainment areas and health facilities, or face a fine, he said.
Art events should strictly comply with COVID control measures, he said.
He called on offices, schools, health facilities, and others to provide hand sanitisers.
He instructed the Department of Health and the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control to tighten preventive measures at voting booths during the upcoming elections.
During the four-day holiday for Reunification Day on April 30 and Labour Day on May 1, hospitals should arrange staff for COVID-19 prevention and control, he said.
There would be no fireworks shows to celebrate Reunification Day and Labour Day this year, he said.
The head of the Department of Health, Nguyễn Tấn Bỉnh, said the city had not recorded new cases of COVID for a while, but the risk of transmission remains high.
More than 7,800 medical workers in the city have got vaccinated, and starting this week personnel at Tân Sơn Nhất airport will get their shots.
Field hospital
Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long has instructed authorities in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ to set up a field hospital.
Cần Thơ Central General Hospital, Cần Thơ University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Cần Thơ City General Hospital are working together to set up the 800-bed facility.
The Ministry of Health has instructed Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City to help set up an ICU at the field hospital.
It will treat COVID-19 patients, especially severe cases, in the Mekong Delta instead of transferring them to Chợ Rẫy as is currently done.
Another field hospital is under construction in Hà Tiên city in Kiên Giang Province and will open soon. — VNS
