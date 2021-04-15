HCM City Party Committee mulls over socio-economic development

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held the fifth conference in the 11th tenure on April 13 to discuss a draft report on socio-economic and budget performance in the first quarter, and key tasks and goals for the second quarter.

They also mulled over a draft action programme to realise the Resolution of the 11th municipal Party Congress on mass mobilisation.

Chairing the event, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said the fight against COVID-19 remains the top priority in the second quarter and the coming time.

He required that the city will continue raising public awareness of following the 5K message, tightening immigration management, while putting in place a plan to implement "vaccine passport" pending its approval to promote tourism and economic development.

The official took note of clear signs of recovery of the city's socio-economy situation in the first quarter with the GRDP up 4.58 percent, compared to a 0.42 percent increase in the same period last year.

The city basically achieved the dual goal of containing COVID-19 while maintaining socio-economic development and ensuring national defence-security.

About preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, he urged the steering committee, election committee and sub-committees involved to enhance inspection, especially personnel work, as well as promptly discover and handle acts that distort information related to the effort.

Nen also wanted work to early start to implement the master plans of HCM City and Thu Duc city.

He said more efforts should be made to improve business climate and competitiveness, first of all to tackle difficulties faced by businesses, push forward with administrative reform and assist people and enterprises in restoring production and business.

Source: VNA