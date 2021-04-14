HCM City Party Committee discusses socio-economic development

HCM CITY — The HCM City Party Committee held the fifth conference in its 11th tenure on Tuesday to discuss a draft report on socio-economic and budget performance in the first quarter, and key tasks and goals for the second quarter.
Members also mulled over a draft action programme to realise the Resolution of the 11th municipal Party Congress on mass mobilisation.
Chairing the event, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên said the fight against COVID-19 remains the top priority in the second quarter and beyond.
He said the city will continue raising public awareness of COVID-19 prevention measures and tightening immigration management, while putting in place a plan to implement ‘vaccine passports’ pending their approval to promote tourism and economic development.
The official noted the clear signs of recovery of the city's socio-economy situation in the first quarter with the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) up 4.58 per cent, compared to a 0.42 per cent increase in the same period last year.
The city basically achieved the dual goal of containing COVID-19 while maintaining socio-economic development and ensuring national defence.
On preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, he urged the steering committee, election committee and sub-committees involved to enhance inspections, especially in personnel work, as well as promptly handle acts that distort information related to the elections.
Nên also called for work to soon start to implement the master plans of HCM City and Thủ Đức City.
He said more efforts should be made to improve the business climate and competitiveness, tackle difficulties faced by businesses, push forward with administrative reform and assist people and enterprises in restoring production and business. —VNS
