HCM City football tournament for primary school kids kicks off

The HCM City School Football Festival has attracted 185 teams from 108 primary schools in HCM City. Photo: chinhphu.vn

HCM CITY — The HCM City School Football Festival for primary school students opened on April 14.

Organised as part of 'School Football,' a programme organised by the Football Federation of HCM City, the city Department of Education and Training, and MILO and dairy products, Nestlé Vietnam, it has attracted 185 teams from 108 schools.

The matches will be played at the Gia Định Stadium in Bình Thạnh District.

The finals will be on May 17.

Đoàn Minh Xương, head of the federation's school football division, said after a year's gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament has returned and has been well received.

Ali Abbas, director of MILO and dairy products, Nestlé Vietnam, said his company is proud to have organised sporting events for millions of children over the past 25 years. VNS