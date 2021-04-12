HCM City airport shortens time for goods clearance

Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City has shortened the time for goods clearance by using an automatic airway management and monitoring system. — Photo:nld.com.vn

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Customs has shortened the time for goods clearance at the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport by using an automatic airway management and monitoring systems at two warehouses.

The TCS warehouse is managed by the Tân Sơn Nhất Cargo Service Joint Stock Company and the SCSC warehouse by the Saigon Cargo Service Joint Stock Company.

Bùi Lê Hùng, head of Tân Sơn Nhất Airport’s Custom Department, said the system would greatly reduce the time and necessary procedures for businesses and airlines to deliver goods.

The city’s Customs Department worked with representatives of SCSC and TCS warehouses to implement the plan.

Last year, Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport began using the system after more than a two-year trial implementation.

A survey of enterprises by the General Department of Customs found that the VASSCM system helped save about 2.5 hours per shipment when completing procedures for importing goods through the Nội Bài airport. — VNS