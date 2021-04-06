The show titled Neoclassic Ballet includes four items, consisting of Depaysement by French choreographer J. Guerin, Falling Angels and In Your Black Eyes by Vietnamese choreographer Nguyen Phuc Hung and My Dream by dancer Tran Hoang Yen.
The ballet will use classical music works of the Nocturne by Frédéric Chopin, the Gnossienne No.1 by Satie & Company, No. 5. Improvisation of the Huit Pièces Brèves by Gabriel Faure, the Moonlight sonata by L.Beethoven, and the Adagio by Tomaso Albinoni and Remo Giazotto.
The event will be performed by dancers namely Sung A Lung, Do Hoang Khang Ninh, Thach Hieu Lang, Nguyen Minh Tam, Phan Thai Binh, together with voices of Meritorious Artists Ho Phi Diep and Dam Duc Nhuan, Yuki Hiroshige, Nguyen Thu Trang, Tran Thi Hong Van, La Man Nhi and others.
Dancers Sung A Lung and Do Hoang Khang Ninh
By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh
- HBSO presents a night of Italian music
- November Gallery Night kicks off weekend chock full of things to do
- American Ballet Theatre's Strong 'Swan Lake'
- This weekend includes ice cream, fireworks, outdoor movies and more
- 5 great things to do this weekend, Dec. 21-23
- This weekend is filled with festivals, free fitness classes and art
- 23 Great Things to do in Tucson this Weekend: Friday July 6-Sunday July 8
- What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 27-29
- Baby Archie present: The sweet gift Meghan Markle was given on Africa royal tour
- What’s happening in Toronto the weekend of Sept. 28-29: events, weather, and transit
- Fil-Am Lia Cirio of Boston Ballet on Manila stage
- Prep for school this weekend: Operation Safe Return, sales tax holiday on schedule
HBSO to present a night of neoclassical ballet this weekend have 272 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at April 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.