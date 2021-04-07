Hanoi targets over 1 bln USD from auctions of land use rights

Total costs for site clearance and technical infrastructure building are estimated at over 4.8 trillion VND.
The capital city wants to put 214 projects, each upwards of 5,000 sq.m, and 232 others, each under 5,000 sq.m, up for auction. Seventy-eight are in Dong Anh district, 66 in Phu Xuyen, 28 in Ba Vi, 45 in Gia Lam, 25 in Me Linh, 19 in Ung Hoa, 20 in Thuong Tin, 19 in Chuong My, and 12 in Quoc Oai.
According to the city's plan, over 1,084 ha of land will be auctioned in the 2021-2023 period, bringing in more than 104 trillion VND.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Trong Dong said promoting the auction of land use rights aims to make effective use of land funds and also meet the increasing needs of local people and businesses.
It also helps create more capital sources for investment in social and technical infrastructure, and boosts the building of new-style rural areas.
The Hanoi People's Committee has ordered enhanced State management and greater efficiency in auctions of land use rights in localities. Chairmen of People's Committees in districts and towns are responsible for the auctions, granting certificates to auction winners, and managing winners' investment and construction activities.
Districts and towns are urged to speed up site clearance and the construction of technical infrastructure, while completing procedures to organise auctions.
According to the Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment, auctions of land use rights in 2020 met only 52 percent of the annual plan, with 72 ha of land auctioned for some 12 trillion VND.
The department attributed the results to the COVID-19 pandemic, complicated auction procedures, and a shortage of capital for the construction of infrastructure.
Source: VNA
Bac Ninh's IPs target 1.2 quadrillion VND in industrial production value
