Hanoi, St. Petersburg look to bolster cooperation

At the meeting, Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Evgheny Grigoriev briefed on activities held by the St. Petersburg to strengthen its ties with Vietnam on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnam – Russia diplomatic ties and 20 years of the two countries' strategic partnership.

He also took the occasion to mention favorable conditions and preferential treatments that St. Petersburg offers to foreign investors.

For her part, Director of Hanoi's Department of External Affairs Ngo Minh Hoang affirmed that the capital city of Vietnam wishes to promote cooperation with St. Petersburg across the fields. She proposed that the two cities exchange delegations regularly, expand investment promotion activities, and provide support to their businesses in searching for business and investment opportunities in the other city.

The Hanoi side suggested organizing a Hanoi Cultural Day in St. Petersburg and a St. Petersburg Cultural Day in Hanoi, and showed interest in boosting collaboration in tourism, infrastructure, health care, clean water supply, information technology smart city building and cyber security.

Hanoi also wants to learn from the Russian city's experience in urban management, planning and development, and cultural heritage conservation.

The Russian city proposed organizing an IT form at the end of April, fostering partnerships between the two cities' universities and medical establishments, and participating in the 4th Russia – Vietnam Youth forum to be held in St. Petersburg.

The two sides appreciated each other's proposals on cooperation and vowed to work to realize them in the time ahead.

