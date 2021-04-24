Hanoi seminar raises public awareness of preventing child sexual abuse

Jointly organized by the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) under the Southeast Asian Research Association of Vietnam (SEARAV), and the Vietnam Association for the Protection of Child Rights (VACR), the seminar was part of activities within the framework of a project funded by the Justice Initiatives Facilitation Fund (JIFF) to support access to justice for victims of child sexual abuse in Hanoi.

Addressing the seminar, VACR Vice Chairwoman Ninh Thi Hong highlighted the significance of the gathering, saying it aimed to raise public awareness about child sexual abuse prevention and provide knowledge on laws and the necessary legal support in the event a child is being sexually abused.

Participants emphasized the need to apply strict punishments on child sexual abusers.

They also proposed specific measures and action programs to prevent the sexual abuse of children and support victims of sexual abuse and their families.

Figures from the Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security revealed that 2,643 cases of sexual violence against children were reported in 2017-2018. But this was almost certainly only the tip of the iceberg, as many cases go undetected or the victims and their families fail to report such cases to authorities.

The Child Law 2016 has created an important legal corridor for the protection, care, and education of children, significantly contributing to the implementation of children's fundamental rights.

The law devotes a separate chapter on child protection and regulates child protection requirements as well as the establishment of child protection service facilities.

The Government has also promulgated a number of documents guiding the implementation of child care and protection.

Source: VNA