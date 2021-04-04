Hanoi’s historic Long Bien Bridge slowly becoming history

|
The bridge across the Red River was designed and built by French firm Daydé-Pillié in September, 1898. It opened to traffic in 1902, running more than 1,691 meters long, with a rail track in the middle and road transportation on either side.
|
During the Vietnam War (1955-1975), the bridge had some of its parts damaged and even destroyed by enemy bombing. The Vietnamese government fixed the damage, building the spans that are in use until today.
|
Workers of Hanoi-based Ha Hai Railways Co. maintain a section of the bridge a few days ago. The company was assigned the task of managing, operating and preserving the bridge by the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) in 1986.
|
Despite the regular maintenance, however, the bridge carries worsening signs of wear and tear.
|
A new wooden sleeper was put into use in March this year to replace an old one.
|
The road surface on the bridge is damaged in several sections.
|
A rusted parapet section is welded.
|
Railway employee Nguyen Manh Thang, 51, patrols the bridge every day.
|
A signboard calls on vehicles to limit use of the bridge.
|
Trains use the bridge around 20 times per day.
