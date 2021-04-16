Hanoi Oncology Hospital and Roche Vietnam work together in improving cancer treatment

Representatives of the Hà Nội Oncology Hospital and Roche Vietnam sign a Memorandum of Understanding on improving patient cancer care and treatment in Việt Nam on April 15. — Photo Roche Vietnam

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Oncology Hospital and Roche Vietnam will work together in improving patient cancer care and treatment in Việt Nam as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed on April 15 in Hà Nội.

The 3-year partnership aims to improve cancer patient care and treatment capability, connecting the knowledge exchange and international cooperation in oncology as well as raising patients and community's awareness of cancer.

The cooperation is expected to bring positive impacts and put patients as a priority by providing immediate initiatives to meet the rising demand for cancer care. It will focus activities on enhancing healthcare professionals' ability and experience in cancer care and treatment for patients; fostering local and international cooperation in the field of oncology. It will also establish and carry out activities targeting cancer patients and the community and implement the project on improving high-risk breast cancer patients' access to innovative therapies in the 2020–25 period that was signed between the Ministry of Health and Vietnam Medical Association in 2020.

"The partnership between Hà Nội Oncology Hospital and Roche Vietnam over the last years has brought positive impacts to patients. The new cooperation will help strengthen the relationship between the two organisations with the strong focus on cancer patients and the community in the most tangible way,” said the Hà Nội Oncology Hospital director Bùi Vinh Quang.

"Roche Vietnam proudly continues the partnership with Hà Nội Oncology Hospital as a part of our long-term commitment, setting patients at the core to improve the comprehensive competencies of cancer treatment in Việt Nam. By leveraging Roche’s global strengths and innovative solutions, accompanied with the dedicated team of Hà Nội Oncology Hospital, we wish to contribute positive impacts to progress in healthcare as well as bring outcomes throughout the patient-journey from diagnostics to treatment. This effort is not only to improve the living quality of people with cancer but also reduce the mortality and burdens it caused as well,” said Girish Mulye, General Director of Roche Pharma Vietnam.

According to the GLOBOCAN 2020, there are more than 350,000 cancer patients in Việt Nam, over 182,000 new cases and 122,000 deaths of cancer yearly. A large-scale study by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in June 2020 also showed that the mortality rate of cancer cases in Việt Nam was beyond 70 per cent, ranking in the highest group among Asian countries. Most cancer patients are diagnosed and treated at a late-stage, leading them to the verge of death. This has caused many challenges in treatment as well as burdens on the patients, the healthcare system and society, showing an urge to accelerate the improvement of diagnosis and cancer treatment quality. — VNS