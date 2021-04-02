Hanoi: Fines of VND1-3 million imposed for not wearing facemasks in public places

Police in Hanoi have fined people from VND1-3 million ($43-130) for not wearing facemasks in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A woman is seen not wearing face mask at a market in Hanoi Under Decree No. 117/2020/ND-CP dated September 28, 2020, fines will be applied for violations of regulations on personal preventive measures for people engaged in the pandemic fight and those at a high risk of infection. Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh signed a document asking local departments, sectors, and localities to continue strengthening pandemic prevention and control measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Local authorities have been asked to strictly handle illegal immigrants and those failing to wear masks in public places. Meanwhile, on February 3, the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai issued an urgent notification on the tracing of people having close contact with the 14th COVID-19 patient in the locality. The committee asked people who visited places the patient visited to promptly seek support at the nearest medical facility or via the committee’s hotline. Elsewhere, the northern province of Bac Giang has found 4,493 people related to… Read full this story
