Hoang Van Phuc, who used to manage Vietnam’s national football team, is expected to take Nghiem’s place.
The decision to dismiss Nghiem followed Hanoi FC’s 0-2 loss to SHB Da Nang on Friday.
Nghiem, 49, used to play for LG ACB and Hoa Phat Hanoi. After retiring, he has been managing Hanoi FC since its founding.
Under his tutelage, Hanoi has won the V-League championship thrice, the National Cup twice and Super Cup thrice. The team also once entered the AFC Cup semi-final. But the club took a blow after losing the 2020 V-League crown to Viettel, suffering an array of failures this season. The Friday loss against Da Nang was believed to be the tipping point.
Phuc may debut as the new manager on April 7 as Hanoi FC takes on Viettel in a round eight derby.
Earlier this week, Saigon FC also parted ways with its Japanese manager Shimoda Masahiro after losing four out of six games into the season.
- SPOTLIGHT ON SECURITY Will LastPass Breach Poison Trust in Password Managers?
- LINUX PICKS AND PANS Hot New BunsenLabs Linux Eases Pain of CrunchBang Loss
- Sanofi Ousts CEO Over Management Style, Sales Drop
- EU LCS Summer Split Week 3 Day 1 Predictions
- Xbox One backward compatibility: every major game tested
- Farmers to get rice-growing advice via text messages
- Opinion: The Mugglification Of The Gaming Market
- REVIEW IT at Home: Nexus 5, Mohu Leaf, Toyota RAV4 EV
- League of Legends 2015 World Championship Quarterfinals primer
- Tech Interview: Trials Fusion
- LINUX PICKS AND PANS Pinguy OS Makes Gnome Desktop as Good as It Gets
- PS4 Pro review: should you buy Sony’s 4K super-console?
Hanoi FC replaces manager after disappointing Da Nang loss have 259 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at April 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.