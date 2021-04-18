Hanoi boosts sale, branding and consumption of rural products

Encouraging results

According to the Hanoi Coordination Office on New Rural Development, in the 2018-2020 period, Hanoi recognized 1,054 OCOP products, including 17 five-star products and the remaining with three-star and above ratings. The OCOP program also contributed to creating jobs for over 5,000 local workers during the reviewed period.

Nguyen Van Chi, deputy head of the Hanoi Coordination Office on New Rural Development, said the communication and information work contributed significantly to the success of the OCOP program in the 2018-2020 period, helping authorities at all levels, as well as producers and consumers understand its meaning and importance. In addition, the office strengthened trade promotion activities, supply-demand connection and product distribution and consumption.

Chi said the OCOP program faces many difficulties and challenges, especially in terms of mechanisms and policies. For example, the capital city has yet to adopt a policy to directly support those whose products are recognized. In addition, manufacturers and growers have not paid great attention to designs and packaging, making products less attractive.

The program focuses on six groups of goods and services including food, beverages, herbs, souvenirs-furniture-decorations, fabrics-apparel, and rural tourism services. OCOP products are ranked into five levels, of which the five-star level is the highest and meets international standards.

Focusing on consumption

During the 2021-2025 period, Hanoi aims to evaluate and classify at least 400 OCOP products each year. To realize the goal, the capital city needs to boost communication and information dissemination and urge broader participation. Together with OCOP product development, Hanoi will strengthen inspections and strictly handle violations, as well as promote consumption.

According to Plan 42/KH-UBND on the development of OCOP showrooms associated with craft village tourism in Hanoi in 2021, Hanoi will set up 30-40 new showrooms displaying and selling OCOP products. Each district and town will have at least two operating OCOP showrooms. The Hanoi People's Committee will ask departments and agencies to inspect and supervise the operation of OCOP showrooms, and organize promotional programs to enhance consumption of quality products, including those from cities and provinces nationwide.

Nguyen Manh Quyen, deputy chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, asked the government to promulgate a synchronous policy to facilitate the implementation of the OCOP program and support participants in the program.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued specific guidance on directing central and local budgets to support OCOP showrooms and points of sales.

Nguyen Hanh