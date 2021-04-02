Hai Duong troops conduct combat readiness shifting exercise

The event was attended by Senior Colonel Do Ngoc Hien, Deputy Chief-of-Staff of Military Region 3.

During the exercise, participating forces practiced shifting their units from a regular combat readiness posture to a higher level according to assumed scenarios designated in line with real situations.

Senior Colonel Hien highly valued the efforts of participating forces in preparing for and conducting the exercise.

He also pointed out several shortcomings and urged the units' leadership to study closely to ensure better performance in the following exercises.

Reportedly, the exercise met the set targets with absolute safety for troops and equipment.

Translated by Trung Thanh