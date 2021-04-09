HAGL trying to play beautiful football, says coach

Striker Nguyễn Văn Toàn (right) scored the opening goal for HAGL in the match against Đà Nẵng in the V.League 1 on Thursday. Photo danviet.vn

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kiatisuk Senamuang of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) said his side are trying to play beautiful and winning football at the same time .

The Thai coach made the statement following HAGL’s 2-0 win away to SHB Đà Nẵng at Hòa Xuân Stadium Thursday.

"HAGL have to play beautifully according to the direction of the club's chairman Đoàn Nguyên Đức. But we still must have points. If there are no points, it is not beautiful anymore," said Senamuang.

HAGL defeated Đà Nẵng with goals from national team stars Nguyễn Văn Toàn and Nguyễn Công Phượng.

"Before the game, we knew Đà Nẵng were a strong team. HAGL were also under pressure when we played away. Meanwhile, we played without Lương Xuân Trường and Kim Dong-su as they received yellow cards earlier. For us, this match was like a final," said Senamuang.

According to Senamuang, HAGL’s defence line played with focus, while forwards Toàn and Washington Brandao played very well.

Meanwhile, coach Lê Huỳnh Đức of Đà Nẵng lamented his team’s failings.

"In the first half, I said my players had to play faster because HAGL were putting pressure on us. If my players had done so, HAGL would have had difficulties in the first half. But my players couldn't do it. Đà Nẵng were bad because we lost ourselves, creating opportunities for HAGL," said Đức.

With the win, HAGL climbed to the top of the V.League 1 table with 19 points after eight matches.

Elsewhere, Becamex Bình Dương beat Nam Định 4-3 and HCM City FC defeated Sông Lam Nghệ An 3-0. — VNS