Hà Nội painters showcase colours of life

A painting featuring the beautiful landscape of the country by Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng. Photo courtesy of the artist

HCM CITY – An exhibition showcasing outstanding paintings by a group of emerging contemporary artists from Hà Nội named Đa Diện (Multiface) opened on Friday at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.

The "Đa Diện 5" showcases 50 mixed media, oil and acrylic paintings by the group's members, including Nguyễn Minh, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, and Chu Việt Cường, and guest artist Lương Lưu Biên of HCM City.

The artists use vivid colours to create vibrant images of the country and their homeland, and show their thoughts about life and love.

Hùng, a graduate of Việt Nam Fine Arts University, said: "The exhibition reflects the multiple faces and colours of life."

It also shows the creativity and hard work of artists who promise to offer contemporary paintings to art lovers in HCM City, he added.

The 37-year-old artist displays four oil and acrylic paintings at the exhibition.The work features the beautiful landscapes of different regions in Việt Nam.

"I love landscapes bearing the imprint of a region and its culture," said Hùng, who launched his first solo exhibition Nghiêng Đêm (Life in Night) showcasing paintings of life along the river in Hà Nội in 2017.

Bên Cửa Sổ (By the Window) by Nguyễn Minh. Photo courtesy of the artist

Street life is a theme of a series of abstract paintings titled Phố (Street) by Nguyễn Minh.

He uses still images to reflect romanticism in his paintings through his appealing work Bên Cửa Sổ (By the Window).

Through his works, Minh wants to send a message about the need “to innovate and work creatively."

The exhibition also introduces paintings by Dương Tuấn featuring life and fate, Chu Việt Cường on street life in Hà Nội, and Doãn Hoàng Lâm on self-discovery.

A painting capturing street life on Hà Nội by Chu Việt Cường. Photo courtesy of the artist

Guest artist Biên presents new paintings depicting his admiration of women.

Biên, a painter and a sculptor, is a member of the HCM City and Việt Nam Fine Arts associations. He has had numerous solo and group exhibitions in HCM City, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Korea and France.

Đa Diện group, established in 2018, consists of artists from Hà Nội and northern provinces.

The group held four exhibitions in Hà Nội and HCM City in 2019 and 2020.

Tào Linh, a group member, said: "Đa Diện is open to any artist whose style and art works are known by the public."

The "Đa Diện 5" exhibition remains open until April 6 at the museum at 97A Phó Đức Chính Street in District 1. VNS