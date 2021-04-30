Hà Nội, Hưng Yên record domestic cases, Hà Nam closes tourism sites

Tam Chúc Tourism Site was ordered to close from April 29 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. — Photo sggp.org.vn

HÀ NỘI — A man in Hà Nội has tested positive for COVID-19 after he came into close contact with patient 2899, the Ministry of Health said on Friday morning.

He is a driver living in Việt Hùng Commune, Đông Anh District.

On April 22, he joined a dinner party with patient 2899 at a restaurant in Vĩnh Trụ Township, Lý Nhân District of Hà Nam Province.

On April 29, he tested positive and is now being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh.

Through preliminary investigations, 10 people have been traced who he came into close contact with and 21 others living in the same area.

Two other domestic cases were also recorded Friday, both in Hưng Yên Province. The pair are relatives of the 28-year-old man who had earlier tested positive.

They live in Hoàng Xá Village, Tiên Tiến Commune of Phù Cừ District and are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

On the same day, one imported case was reported, a 34-year-old woman who entered the country via the Lao Bảo Border Gate in Quảng Trị Province. She was quarantined upon arrival.

Tourism sites closed

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Hà Nam Province's People's Committee closed Tam Chúc Tourism Site in Ba Sao Township of Kim Bảng District and other religious venues, tourism and historical sites in the province.

The provincial authority also asked all districts to postpone festivals, activities and unnecessary or crowded events.

Karaoke venues, bars, restaurants, discos, entertainment places and gaming centres were also ordered to close.

The provincial People’s Committee also requested to review, complete and reactivate the entire force and plans of the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control at all levels.

Hà Nội authorities ordered compulsory wearing of masks when outside and violators warned they would be fined. Entertainment venues will also be closed in the capital starting Friday (April 30). The city's walking streets and festivals continue to be halted. — VNS