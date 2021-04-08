During the visits, General Hai extended greetings to Cambodian military units twinned with the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, the Cambodian people and members of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia.
He hoped that the Cambodian people and government will achieve greater results in their national construction and development cause, and the bilateral cooperation and friendship between the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command and RCAF's units will be further enhanced in the time to come.
On the occasion, another delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, led by its Deputy Political Commissar Senior Colonel Nguyen Tuan Bao, visited and offered gifts to RCAF's units at the Xa Mat International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province.
Translated by Trung Thanh
- Chief of the General Staff extends Tet greetings to military units
- GDP leader extends Tet greetings to military unit
- GDP leader extends Tet greetings to military units
- Cambodian units extend Tet greetings to Vietnamese troops
- Defense leaders extend Tet wishes to retired officers and troops
- Defense leader extends Tet greetings to Brigade 144
- Xi, Merkel exchange greetings over phone ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year
- General Staff missions check units’ combat readiness ahead of Tet
- PM inspects combat readiness of military units ahead of Tet festival
- Donald Trump hits out at 'sheer political madness' after Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against him
- Royal wedding: Meghan Markle's induction into the Royal family is a break from conservative customs
- 'You called me a liar,' Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
Greetings extended to RCAF’s units on Chol Chnam Thmay have 243 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.