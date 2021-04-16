Green Farm fresh milk – an environmentally-friendly product of Vinamilk

New high-grade Vinamilk Green Farm fresh milk, a product made of fresh milk sourced at the Vietnamese leading milk producer Vinamilk's Green Farm with a light and pure taste, has been introduced to consumers in Viet Nam.

Green life

Using delicious, nutritional and environmentally-friendly products is trendy in the Vietnamese market. It is not only the choice of young people but also of many other groups of customers such as mothers and fathers, or even babies.

Artist Tu Vi learns about Vinamilk Green Farm products.

Huyen Tram, a resident in HCM City, said once she brought her son to a Vinamilk store in the city and discovered that he is really interested in environmental protection via drink products.

"My boy stood for a long time at the new product stand called Green Farm, observed the pictures and curiously asked me about the ecological farms printed on the milk cans. I was surprised when he showed great interest in the story of environmentally-friendly dairy farms," Tram said.

Tram said her son bought the product after discovering that Vinamilk also used environmentally-friendly, biodegradable plastic bags.

The new product of Vinamilk is not only the choice of young people but also many other groups of customers such as mothers and fathers or even babies.

Many consumers are now more interested in choosing the “green” factor relevant to processing lines with environmental friendliness and natural protection. It is also the reason that the new Vinamilk Green Farm product made of fresh milk from the Vinamilk Green Farm ecological farm system attracted attention immediately upon launch.

The story of “Green Farm”

With a scale of thousands of hectares and tens of thousands of cows, Vinamilk's eco-farm system stands out due to four factors, including natural underground water source and ecological detention basins, natural food sources rich in nutrients, no use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers, and imported purebred breeds.

The eco-system of Vinamilk Green Farm has three farms in the central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Quang Ngai and the southern province of Tay Ninh, with tens of thousands of cows. At the farm, the natural groundwater is considered “the source of nourishing life” as it is the water supply source for plants, grasslands and corn, contributing to creating eco-detention basins and keeping the air cool and fresh.

A corner of Vinamilk Green Farm.

The Vinamilk eco-farm system also owns fields spanning thousands of hectares, with varieties of Mombasa and Ruzi grass, oats and fresh corn – a natural food source rich in nutrients, which is green and clean for dairy cows.

A consumer scans a QR code to find out information on Vinamilk Green Farm products at a supermarket in HCM City.

The Vinamilk eco-farm system also owns fields spanning thousands of hectares, with varieties of Mombasa and Ruzi grass, oats and fresh corn – a natural food source rich in nutrients, which is green and clean for dairy cows.

The dairy herd at Vinamilk eco-farm is the purebred breed imported from the US, Australia, and New Zealand. The farm applies 4.0 technology to monitor the health of dairy cows with electronic chips, and supply diets served by automatic feeding robots. The cows also enjoy music, massages and cool baths every day, creating a relaxing and cool living space to ensure quality and nutritious fresh milk.

"Fresh milk from the farm has a pure, light and delicious milk flavour. This will be a gift of health from nature that Vinamilk gives to consumers," a representative of the Green Farm Fresh Milk brand said at the launch of this product held recently in HCM City.

The image of fresh milk from the Vinamilk Green Farm.

With pure fresh milk from eco-farm system, produced by modern closed technology and canned with premium design in capacity of 110ml, 180ml suitable for daily use, the green farm fresh milk with sugar-sweetened flavours and less sugar, has met the diverse dairy demands of consumers.