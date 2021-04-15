Government sets out tasks for new term

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs a Government meeting for the first time on Thursday. – VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a Government meeting on Thursday, the first Government meeting since new Cabinet members were elected early this month, to set out tasks for the new term.

During the day-long event, participants discussed the Government's action plan to implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the Government's working regulations, the disbursement of public investment, COVID-19 prevention and control, and the vaccination programme.

The preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for 2021-26, along with the organisation of the national high school examinations, were also under consideration.

Given the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the national growth rate in the first quarter (only 4.48 per cent), Prime Minister Chính said the workload of the new cabinet was very difficult and the Government would start its work immediately.

He called for solidarity and building a transparent Government with discipline and drastic actions. The people and businesses are regarded as the core of the Government's activities to ensure every person enjoys social advances and equality.

He urged every cabinet member to make efforts to strongly take action and work effectively.

"Every cabinet member must set themselves as examples and be humble and willing to listen to various sides," he told the meeting.

According to the Prime Minister, the Government will strengthen decentralisation and uphold the responsibilities of collectives and individuals. It looks to maintain an environment of stable peace and extensive international integration for development. The Government's activities will follow resolutions of the Party, National Assembly and Government and the Government will work closely with mass organisations to mobilise national power.

The PM asked ministries and sectors, especially heads of ministries and sectors, to take full responsibility for public investment disbursement. The Ministry of Planning and Investment must review the disbursement and propose solutions to disburse investment at a high rate and in an effective manner.

The health ministry has been ordered to study and finalise the proposal on vaccine passports and create mechanisms to facilitate organisations and businesses to be qualified to buy vaccines.

Regarding preparations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and people’s councils for the 2021-26 tenure in May, Chính asked relevant agencies and local authorities to step up inspection and ensure public safety and order. — VNS