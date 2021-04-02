Goodbye to a Premier League genius

END OF AN ERA: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has announced he will leave the team at the end of this season. AFP Photo

Paul Kennedy

You have to feel a little bit sorry for Benjamin Aguero. He is the 12-year-old son of Manchester City striker Sergio.

If poor Benjamin in later life decides he wants to become a professional footballer, he sure has some big boots to fill.

His dad is one of the best footballers ever to grace the Premier League and his granddad is none other than the late, great Diego Maradona, who for me is the best footballer to ever play the game.

And if that's not tough enough for Benjamin, his godfather is Lionel Messi. Sorry kid, but maybe accountancy might be a better profession to choose.

This week his father announced he will leave Manchester City after 10 years at the club. And what a 10 years it has been.

It was of course Sergio's late winner against Queens Park Rangers back in 2012 that clinched City their first-ever Premier League title.

That goal was enough to cement his name into City folklore for eternity. City have announced they will build a statue of their striker after he leaves, a fitting tribute to the Argentinian footballing genius.

But what next for Sergio?

Back in the day, when footballers retired, the options were limited, to say the least. Back in the 1980s, those who didn't pursue a career in coaching tended to open a pub.

Occasionally some would end up on television offering their not so beautiful opinions on the beautiful game.

Nowadays there are far more lucrative alternatives for ex-pros other than pulling pints.

Sergio may not be able to repeat his outstanding form of the last 10 years in the Premier League next season, but he could certainly do a job in the US, where I'm sure there will be no shortage of offers.

Steven Gerrard pocketed a few dollars playing for LA Galaxy for a season after leaving Liverpool, as did Wayne Rooney when he signed for DC United. Ashley Cole and Robbie Keane also ended their careers in America.

David Beckham, another former footballer who plied his trade State-side later in his career, owns MLS new boys Inter Miami who, aside from former Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross, don't really have any big names in their team.

I wouldn't be surprised if Beckham and Inter manager Phil Neville are already making plans to offer Aguero a final soiree.

From a personal point of view, I was always a little disappointed Aguero chose Manchester City over Liverpool when he moved to the Premier League. There are rumours he is a Liverpool fan.

But to be fair, 10 years ago his decision to sign for City was the right one.

There's no doubt Pep Guardiola is already plotting a replacement for the outgoing Argentinian and one name that is being mentioned is Erling Haaland, the Norwegian currently scoring goals for fun in Germany.

It is also quite fitting that he is the son of Alf-Inge Haaland, but unlike poor Benjamin Aguero, in this case, the lad is a far better player than the dad. VNS