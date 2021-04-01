Golf tournament to spark tourism in central region

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng will host the Danang FantastiCity Open golf tournament at the Bà Nà Hills Golf Club and the Montgomerie Links on April 30 and May 1, respectively.
Competitors will play at night at the Bà Nà Hills Golf Club, which features 18 tour-calibre holes, and is the first golf course in Việt Nam allowing night access.
Vice director of Đà Nẵng's tourism department, Nguyễn Xuân Bình, said the tournament will be a starting event in series of 'Race to Amazing Central Coast – the Essence of Việt Nam' in central coastal destinations this summer.
Bình said the golf event is part of a tourism promotion programme organised by travel agencies and tourism authorities of the four central provinces of Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Bình, Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng between March and August.
He said golfers can play at other courses during their golf trip in the central region including BRG Da Nang golf clubs, Vinpearl golf Nam Hội An, Hoiana Shore club and Laguna golf Lăng Cô.
The city will hold the Golf Week Đà Nẵng Festival on August 20-26, during which a new ambassador of Vietnamese golf will be introduced, according to the city's tourism department.
Đà Nẵng and the neighbouring provinces of Quảng Nam, Quảng Bình and Thừa Thiên-Huế are popular sites in central Việt Nam, with beautiful golf courses designed by Nick Faldo, Greg Norman, Colin Montgomerie and Luke Donald, including the Đà Nẵng Golf Club, the Bà Nà Hills Golf Club, Montgomerie Links, and the Laguna Lăng Cô Golf Club. — VNS
