global program for young social entrepreneur returns with virtual version

The program will start with the YSE Global Workshop (July-August 2021) comprising an intensive series of webinars and business clinics led by social entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and business strategists. Participants will get to gain skills to become effective social entrepreneurs through workshop sessions on finance, marketing, and impact measurement. They will also get to interact with like-minded peers of different nationalities, gaining deeper cross-cultural understanding to make new friends and forge professional relationships. At the end, teams will present their business plans to a panel of judges and 15 teams will be shortlisted to proceed to the next phase of YSE Global.

From September 2021 to February 2022, shortlisted teams will be mentored by leading business consultants from McKinsey & Company and global investment company Temasek International, and established entrepreneurs relevant to their sectors. The teams will have the opportunity to hone their business acumen, broaden their cultural perspectives, and tap on a global YSE Global alumni network of over 1,200 members. In March 2022, all teams will reconvene at the YSE Global Pitching for Change event. They will present their refined business plans to a panel of judges for a chance to receive seed funding of up to US$20,000.

Now in its 12 th year, YSE Global seeks to inspire, equip, and enable youth from different nationalities to start or scale up their social enterprises. Through its growing network of more than 1,200 alumni from 525 social enterprises across 39 nationalities, the SIF's signature program has enabled youths across the globe to harness the power of ideas, know-how and resources to effect systemic and sustainable change for a better world.

Dang Cao Nam, co-founder of Cricket One, one of seven winning YSE teams in 2018, shared, "We have fond memories of the SIF's Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) Global program in Singapore. As a young business focused on creating positive impact in Vietnam, the backing and inspiration we got from YSE was invaluable. We gained relevant knowledge in running a social business and connected with like-minded peers from other countries. To Vietnamese youth who seek guidance and support in launching their social enterprise, we encourage you to seize this opportunity and be part of the global YSE ecosystem."

Based on an impact study conducted on its 10 th year, 75 percent of social enterprises grew from seed stage to start-up stage and beyond after joining the YSE Global program, with 70 percent of shortlisted YSE alumni still active in creating positive social impact and 86 percent of funded teams still in operation.

Ambassador Ong Keng Yong, SIF Chairman, said, "At the SIF, we believe in bringing people of different cultures together to inspire ideas and action for good. While we are unable to have the YSE participants physically in Singapore this year, the digital platform offers new opportunities to nurture the energy, innovative spirit, and passion of young changemakers driven by a strong sense of social purpose. In current times of great economic, climate, and global health challenges, it is even more important that we accelerate the pace of social innovation."

Thu Thuy