Gifts presented to poor Vietnamese in Cambodia

With the support of Viettel Cambodia's Metfone company and philanthropists in and outside the region, the event was co-organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk province, which is in charge of providing consular services in southwestern Cambodian localities – Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, Kampng Speu, and Takeo.

As the Cambodian Government banned travelling nationwide to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the Consulate General and executive board of the Khmer – Vietnam associations of the southwestern provinces handed over 300 gifits to Vietnamese there.

As scheduled on April 12, Vietnamese Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly will meet Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk – one of the three provinces hardest hit by the February 20 COVID-19 community transmission event, to grant 10,000 face masks.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Consulate General will offer 200 gifts to help disadvantaged people in Preah Sihanouk.

Also on April 10 morning, Deputy Director of the provincial police Hout Sree received 50 boxes of instant noodles from the Consulate General.

