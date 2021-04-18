HCM CITY — The country's largest container terminal operator, Saigon Newport Corporation, and military-owned telecom company Viettel on Thursday (April 15) signed an agreement to promote the use of IT and develop logistics and other services.
They will join hands to develop eco-system services for the port's customers and partners.
Port Community System, a national single window for sea -port operation services, smart operation systems and a data warehouse will be developed.
They plan to speed up development of smart warehouses and logistics centres in key economic zones across the country.
Development of e-commerce infrastructure will also be a focus.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Senior Captain Ngô Minh Thuấn, general director of the port, said with the "comprehensive co-operation" Saigon Newport would underscore its leading position in maritime and port services.
It accounts for nearly 50 per cent of container export-import market, and ranks among the top 20 containers terminal globally.
Viettel has unveiled a mission of pioneering a digital society and its transition from a telecom services provider to a digital services provider.
It is among the world's 500 most valuable brands according to the UK-based Brand Finance and valued at US$6.016 billion, up 3.4 per cent from last year. —VNS
- Port projects carrying out district's 50-year vision
- Chrome 28 on iOS Bolsters Browser's Ties to Google App Ecosystem
- AOL? It's no giant on foreign shores
- A lift for Itanium in Compaq, Intel tie-up
- Giant Aussie 2009 predictions round-up
- One giant step against spam
- Northport builds e-com infrastructure to exploit biz opportunities
- MS digital rights toolkit--a market grab?
- Potential End of Space Station Raises Concerns, Presents Opportunities
- XMPP vs SIMPLE: The race for messaging standards
- Four Migration Lessons from Vista Early Adopters
- Microsoft behind $50 million SCO investment
Giant container port operator, Viettel in strategic tie-up have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.