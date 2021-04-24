Gia Lai border guards step up communication work on election

Border guard of Ia Nan Commune, Gia Lai Province ride motorbikes around the area with portable loudspeakers behind to disseminate information about the election in May. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Thái

GIA LAI — Soldiers in the border communes of Central Highlands province of Gia Lai have used mobile loudspeakers to disseminate information about the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils.

In border areas where local people lack access to information, dissemination work about the election is very important to encourage ethnic minority communities to go to the poll and exercise their citizenship rights.

Using portable loudspeakers is considered an effective communication method in the mountainous region where residential areas are spread out.

To make information about the election easy to understand, soldiers have edited election posters, flyers and translated them into the languages of local ethnic groups.

Thanks to the speakers and documents, people living in border areas are aware of the election's importance and their rights and responsibilities to cast ballots.

Siu Đim, a local living in Ia Nan Commune, Đức Cơ District, said: "I not only understand more about my election rights and responsibilities but I also encouraged members of my family to cast the ballots on May 23."

Considering dissemination work about the election an important task, besides ensuring border security and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, the border guard forces have used creative communication measures.

Ia Nan Commune has nearly 2,000 households with about 8,000 people. The period from March to May every year is the peak of the cashew harvest, so many families are busy working and lack access to election information.

To ensure all people know about the election and cast ballots, border officials and soldiers have knocked on every door of each household to tell them about the meaning and regulations of the election.

Captain Phan Trung Tình, a leading police officer at Ia Nan Commune's Border Guard Command Over, said soldiers have worked with local authorities to promote election's communication work so that residents realise this is an important event and go to the polls. — VNS