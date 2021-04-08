German and Vietnamese musicians to perform at e-concert

Musicians from Germany and Việt Nam will join to perform at a concert where they will react creatively to the difference of geography and time zone.

HÀ NỘI — Despite it being currently impossible to travel between Germany and Việt Nam, musicians from Germany and Việt Nam will perform at a concert where they will react creatively to the difference of geography and time zone.

On Monday, a concert entitled 'ReConnect – Concert: Frankfurt in Hanoi, Hanoi in Frankfurt' will take place at Goethe Institute from 7pm.

The Hà Nội-based ensemble will perform at the Goethe Institute with Nina Janßen-Deinzer and Lucas Fels from the Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Frankfurt am Main.

The artists will present a repertoire featuring works written after the 1960s by German, American, and Indian composers including Werner Heider, Sandeep Bhagwati, Terry Riley, Pauline Oliveros, Mathias Spahlinger, and Frederic Rzewsky.