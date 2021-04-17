General Staff’s leader inspects Division 390

Army Corps 1 was tasked with conducting the project for cadets of the Military Science Academy and the Air Defense and Air Force Academy at its Regiment 36 (Division 308) and Regiment 48 (Division 390).
Until now, the preparation work for the training mission has almost been finished and the unit has prepared barracks for the cadets and fields for training.
While inspecting Division 390, General Tien and representatives of relevant units toured training and shooting fields to train cadets.
Concluding the inspection, General Tien hailed the unit's preparation and asked them to ensure logistical and medical work, and upgrade the training fields.
Translated by Minh Anh
