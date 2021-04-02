General Department of Defense Industry launches tree-planting festival

Present at the event were Lieutenant General Tran Hong Minh, Head of the General Department of Defense Industry; Lieutenant General Khuat Viet Dung, Deputy Chairman of the Veterans Association of Vietnam; Major General Bui Hai Son, Director of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board; Major General Nguyen Viet Hung, Deputy Political Commissar of the General Department of Defense Industry; and other leaders as well as former leaders of the General Department.

During the event, delegates highlighted the importance of the tree-planting festival and called on troops of all agencies and units under the General Department of Defense Industry to respond actively to the tree-planting festival, contributing to protecting the environment and building a green, clean, and attractive barrack.

Particularly, the General Department encouraged each troop or worker to plant and take care of 2-3 trees per year and asked Youth Union members working with the defense industry to protect the planted trees and forests.

After the launching ceremony, participants planted 500 Pinus massoniana and Agarwood trees at the K9 relic site.

Earlier, the working delegation offered incense and flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh at the site.

