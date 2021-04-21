GDP leader checks preparations for receiving Chinese military delegation

The program, which includes 15 performances introducing the Vietnamese traditional cultural identities, has been well prepared, according to officials at the rehearsal.
According to Senior Colonel Nguyen Thi Bich Hanh, Director of the Military Music Theater, the unit has built a plan to organize a special artistic exhibition highlighting the value and beauty of Vietnamese culture and arts.
In acknowledgement of the theater's efforts, General Phuong praised the unit's good preparations for the art program, and asked the theater to deal with limitations and shortcomings so as to have the best possible program to welcome the Chinese defense delegation.
The program is scheduled to take place at 18:30 on April 25 in Hanoi.
Translated by Minh Anh
