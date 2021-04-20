Gathering marks 50 years of Vietnam – U.S. People’s Peace Treaty

Held via video conference, the meeting was co-chaired by John McAuliff from the VPCC and VUS General Secretary Bui Van Nghi.

The meeting aimed to share information on an outstanding event among student movements against the war both in Vietnam and in the U.S., and the role of the people's movements during important historic periods.

The People's Peace Treaty was signed by representatives of four U.S. and Vietnamese student organisations in 1971, reflecting their common aspiration for peace and raising a strong voice to end the war waged by the U.S. in Vietnam.

It also contributed to encouraging anti-war movements by American students and peace lovers and pushing Vietnam's fight for national independence.

Speaking at the event, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga expressed her hope that the friendship between the two peoples, especially the younger generations, will grow further, contributing to promoting the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Pham Van Chuong, Chairman of the Vietnam Committee for Asian – African – Latin America Solidarity and Cooperation, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Peace and Development Foundation, and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Peace Committee, affirmed that the anti-war movement in the U.S. and the signing of the treaty were unprecedented in history, demonstrating the aspiration for peace among progressive Americans and others around the world.

Source: VNA