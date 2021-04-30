Desriac, member of Dong Nai Bike Life, had won the yellow jersey in the eighth stage of the race in the central province of Nghe An, and the 12th stage in Quang Nam.
He was among the first to finish the final, 22nd stage, from the Central Highlands’ Bao Loc Town to HCMC, securing the overall yellow jersey.
Spanish cyclist Javier Perez of HCMC came as the second winner. But he won the polka dot jersey for excellent performance across two mountain passes.
Dong Nai was awarded as the best team of the race and HCMC second.
Nguyen Tan Hoai of Domesco Dong Thap was awarded a blue jersey, king of sprints.
- Spanish cyclist is king of mountains in HTV Cup
- Frenchman crowned overall winner of Vietnam Trail Marathon
- Former French men’s U23 national team member shines in cycling race around Hanoi lake
- Vietnam’s beauty queen congratulates winner of national cycling race’s opener in person
- Spanish cyclist wins third stage of national race
- Cyclists to race at HTV Cycling cup to mark Reunification Day
- Regatta Winners Honored
- World Cup: North Macedonia stuns Germany in greatest win ever
- Heartbreak for Wasps and Odogwu as last-gasp Clermont steal Champions Cup glory
- Boston Pride Happy To Resume Quest For An Isobel Cup
- NWHL Isobel Cup playoff preview 2021: Boston Pride
- NWHL Isobel Cup playoff preview 2021: Connecticut Whale
French cyclist is overall winner of HTV Cup have 215 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at April 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.