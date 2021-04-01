Free trade deals pile Vietnamese goods onto shelves around the world

Since it joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2007, Vietnam has been involved in negotiation and signature of 16 FTAs, of which 13 have already taken effect and three are under negotiation. According to Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, each FTA affects Vietnam’s trade in a different way, but all affect the Vietnamese economy by expanding import and export markets. Specifically, Vietnam’s trade values with partner countries have increased, while its traditional markets have also been strengthened. Vietnam exported goods worth US$123.11 billion to traditional FTA markets in 2019, compared to only US$7 billion in 2004 when it had only two FTA partners. Vietnam is benefitting greatly from two recently implemented new-generation FTAs – the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) taking effect on January 14, 2019, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in effect since August 1, 2020. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Multilateral Trade Policy Department, Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of US$1.6 billion with CPTPP countries last year, from a deficit of US$0.9 billion in 2018. Vietnam’s exports to CPTPP member countries in 2019 registered positive growth compared to the previous year. Trade with some new markets,… Read full this story

