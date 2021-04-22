Four Vietnamese universities enter THE’s Impact Rankings 2021

Hà Nội University of Science and Technology. — Photo courtesy of the university

HÀ NỘI — Four Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2021 by Times Higher Education (THE), the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The four facilities are Việt Nam National University-Hà Nội, which is ranked at number 401-600, Tôn Đức Thắng University (401-600) in HCM City, Hà Nội University of Science and Technology (601-800), and Phenikaa University (801-1000) in Hà Nội.

All universities received high rankings for achievements relating to SDG 8 – decent work and economic growth. Only Việt Nam National University-Hà Nội is placed in high position for criterion SGD 4 – quality education with 71.4 points, ranking 92nd in the world, the highest ranking that a Vietnamese education facility has reached.

The SDG 5- gender education – is also the strength of the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology and the Việt Nam National University-Hà Nội.

Meanwhile, Tôn Đức Thắng and Phenikaa Universities are highly evaluated in implementing SDG 11 – sustainable cities and communities.

This year, the Impacts Rankings considered 1,115 education facilities across the globe. Manchester University of the UK came first, followed by three Australian Universities – University of Sydney, RMIT and La Trobe University.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand has 25 universities entering the ranking, while Malaysia has 19, Indonesia 18, and the Philippines, 5. — VNS