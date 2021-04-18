Four Thu Duc City bridges unable to bridge the gap

In 2016, work began on the Nam Ly Bridge on Do Xuan Hop Street at the cost of VND857 billion. It was to replace an old one that had degraded and was too small to meet rising traffic demand. The 450m long, 20m wide bridge over the Rach Chiec Canal was to be completed in 2018, but in 2019, just 39 percent of the work had been done. The project has been put on hold since, awaiting site clearance.