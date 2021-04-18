Talk Vietnam

Four Thu Duc City bridges unable to bridge the gap

Construction of the Thu Thiem 2 Bridge spanning the Saigon River to link District 1 with District 2 (now part of Thu Duc City) started in 2015. The 1.4 kilometers long, six lane bridge would connect with the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

The cable-stayed bridge, with its main tower rising 113 meters and leaning towards Thu Thiem, is supposed to become an architectural highlight on the river with an artistic lighting design. Once complete, it will help connect the downtown HCMC with the Thu Thiem New Urban Area and ease traffic congestion at the intersections of Ton Duc Thang-Nguyen Huu Canh streets and Ton Duc Thang-Le Thanh Ton streets in District 1.

The bridge as seen from Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1. Work resumed on Thursday on the bridge after city authorities worked with Dai Quang Minh and others to tackle all issues so that the project can be completed in 2023.

In 2016, work began on the Nam Ly Bridge on Do Xuan Hop Street at the cost of VND857 billion. It was to replace an old one that had degraded and was too small to meet rising traffic demand. The 450m long, 20m wide bridge over the Rach Chiec Canal was to be completed in 2018, but in 2019, just 39 percent of the work had been done. The project has been put on hold since, awaiting site clearance.

Building materials rust on the half-finished bridge.

Wild plants grow around barriers set at the foot of a bridge span. Locals have begun using them to advertise various products and services.

Some areas beneath the unfinished bridge resemble landfills.

Six kilometers from Nam Ly, the Tang Long Bridge on La Xuan Oai Street is another one that has been languishing after work began in 2017. The 680 meters long bridge over the Trau Trau Canal is meant to replace an old, downgraded one nearby.

The VND450 billion bridge was to be completed in 2019, but so far, only around 30 percent of the work has been done, site clearance proving to be the stumbling block, yet again.

Work on the Long Dai Bridge across the Tac River, a tributary of the Dong Nai River, began in March 2017. Built at a cost of VND353 billion, it was to be completed in two years. But two years after the original deadline, the bridge is far from completion with around 50 percent of the work remaining unfinished. Construction work on the bridge stopped in December, 2018.

The delay in site clearance has been blamed on disagreements over the compensation.

