Forum spotlights digital transformation challenges

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A forum on Vietnam's digital challenges took place on April 9, a follow-up of a chain of technological events initiated by the Ministry of Information and Communications in 2020.

Aim at introducing Make in Vietnam digital platforms, the forum informed participants on a smart transport management platform developed by the Vietnamese-based An Vui Technology JSC since 2015.

The technology facilitates the operation of the long-distance passenger transport industry, helping businesses involved step up digital transformation and scientific management, reduce social waste, and improve competitiveness.

To date, the 20-module platform is serving 150 transport firms, which operate more than 4,000 coaches nationwide.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung stressed 2020 was the year when the national digital transformation was kicked off and this year is the time for action.

Digital transformation platforms introduced at this forum have formed to solve social challenges, Dung noted.

He unveiled that the ministry will plan a host of digital events with the same aim of searching for and tackling these challenges./.