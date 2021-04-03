Former reporter held for infringing upon state interests

Nguyen Hoai Nam, 48, is being investigated for “Abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the State, lawful rights and interests of organizations and/or citizens.”

Nam, a former reporter at Thanh Nien (Youth), Phap Luat TPHCM (HCMC Law), Vietnam Television and Phap Luat Viet Nam (Vietnam Law), had previously posted on his Facebook account several articles opposing police investigations into violations at Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration, which resulted in the arrest of its former deputy head Tran Duc Hai in 2019.

The reporter implicated 15 people had committed violations regarding the case, 12 more than determined by police. He went on to accuse the investigators of “letting the criminals off the hook.”

Known as a jaded investigative reporter who had busted several criminal cases involving government entities and crime rings, Nam has received certificates of merits from different government agencies.

He parted ways with Phap Luat Viet Nam in December last year.

If charged, he could face up to seven years in jail.