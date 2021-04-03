Former reporter held for infringing upon state interests

Nguyen Hoai Nam, 48, is being investigated for “Abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the State, lawful rights and interests of organizations and/or citizens.”
Nam, a former reporter at Thanh Nien (Youth), Phap Luat TPHCM (HCMC Law), Vietnam Television and Phap Luat Viet Nam (Vietnam Law), had previously posted on his Facebook account several articles opposing police investigations into violations at Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration, which resulted in the arrest of its former deputy head Tran Duc Hai in 2019.
The reporter implicated 15 people had committed violations regarding the case, 12 more than determined by police. He went on to accuse the investigators of “letting the criminals off the hook.”
Known as a jaded investigative reporter who had busted several criminal cases involving government entities and crime rings, Nam has received certificates of merits from different government agencies.
He parted ways with Phap Luat Viet Nam in December last year.
If charged, he could face up to seven years in jail.
- Coronavirus live updates: Three Bay Area counties report triple-digit increases in infections
- The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - GOP, Dems jockey for position on police reform
- Coronavirus live updates: California tops 400,000 cases, poised to surpass NY total
- Coronavirus live updates: California officials beg public to behave, help quell mounting infections
- Coronavirus live updates: Health-order violators in Marin County can be fined up to $10,000
- Coronavirus live updates: California exceeds 11,000 new cases in a day for first time
- Coronavirus live updates: More than 7,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in California
- Coronavirus news from the Bay Area: July 20-21
- Coronavirus live updates: Worldwide case count hits 15 million
- Coronavirus live updates: California posts its highest daily case rate, at 12,807
- Coronavirus live updates: SF mayor announces testing expansion as cases surge
- Coronavirus live updates: Job losses mount; Central Valley cases rise
Former reporter held for infringing upon state interests have 291 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at April 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.