Former HCM City official jailed for abusing rights to freedom, democracy

HCM CITY — The People's Court of Tân Phú District in HCM City on Thursday sentenced a former city official to four and a half years in prison.
Quách Duy, a former official at the municipal People's Committee, was jailed for "abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, and the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals" under Article 331 of the 2015 Penal Code.
Duy posted many articles and photos on his Facebook account, of which three had content defaming the honour and prestige of former Party, State leaders and city leaders. He was placed into temporary detention on September 18, 2020.
During a search, the Tân Phú police investigation agency found many documents, including some deemed "secret", and passed them on to relevant forces for further investigation.
The judge said Duy's actions were serious, harming the security and social order and safety.
He confessed at the trial that he had compiled and published the articles on Facebook. — VNS
