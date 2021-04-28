Foreign ministers of Việt Nam, Japan seek to promote partnership

The foreign ministers of Japan and Việt Nam, Motegi Toshimitsu (left) and Bùi Thanh Sơn, had telephone talks on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on Tuesday, during which the two agreed to enhance exchanges at all levels, especially between high-ranking officials, along with collaboration between the two foreign ministries and efficiency of dialogue mechanisms.

They also agreed to work together to enhance the effectiveness of dialogue mechanisms and promote collaboration in COVID-19 prevention and control, the reception of Vietnamese trainees as well as cooperation in official development assistance (ODA), trade and investment.

Motegi said Japan treasures and hopes to promote the extensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

Japan highly values Việt Nam's role and position in the region and the world, he said, vowing that the East Asian country will continue to assist Việt Nam in its development process.

For his part, Sơn expressed delight at the robust and comprehensive development of Việt Nam-Japan relations with a high level of political trust.

He said that in the foreign policy adopted by the 13th National Party Congress, Việt Nam considers Japan a long-term strategic partner of utmost importance and wants to bolster ties with the country.

Minister Sơn thanked the Japanese government and people for providing Việt Nam with cold storage facilities for the COVID-19 vaccine worth US$1.8 million and an oceanographic research vessel .

He asked the Japanese side to work with Việt Nam in terms of COVID-19 vaccines and assist Vietnamese students and trainees in the country.

The Japanese minister spoke highly of the contributions of Vietnamese trainees and pledged continued support for the Vietnamese community in Japan.

He also urged the sides to work towards the early resumption of commercial flights based on the COVID-19 situations in the countries to foster economic co-operation, trade and investment.

The ministers also exchanged views on international and regional matters of shared concern, including East Sea issues.

Regarding the Myanmar situation, they called on stakeholders to exercise restraint and put an end to violence and bloodshed in the country.

They agreed to join hands at international and regional forums such as the UN and ASEAN.

Sơn invited Motegi to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time and the Japanese foreign minister accepted the invitation. — VNS