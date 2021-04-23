Foreign ministers discuss Việt Nam-Ethiopia relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Thursday had a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen to discuss bilateral ties and co-ordination at multilateral forums on the occasion of the two nations marking the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Congratulating Son on his recent appointment as foreign minister, Mekonnen said the Ethiopian government attaches importance to fostering friendship and collaboration with Việt Nam.

He praised Việt Nam's successful implementation of its dual goals of pandemic containment and socio-economic development and highlighted his respect for the nation's achievements in external relations, particularly as Chair of ASEAN last year and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-21.

Expressing his delight at progress made in the bilateral relations over the past 45 years, Son spoke highly of Ethiopia's regional role and position.

He hoped the two foreign ministries would promote their roles in enhancing the two countries' friendship.

As part of their talks, the officials discussed measures to improve bilateral engagements, with priority given to increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels when COVID-19 is placed under control, expanding economic co-operation, studying collaboration mechanisms and completing legal frameworks.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. Son said Việt Nam supports the settlement of all international disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law and the UN Charter. — VNS