Foreign minister elaborates on priorities for Việt Nam’s diplomatic sector

Foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's diplomatic sector will carry forward its pioneering role in maintaining peace and stability and mobilising resources to spur national development and improve the country's position, the newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bùi Thanh Sơn, has said.

Speaking with the press recently, Sơn said Việt Nam will pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, co-operation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and integration into the world.

It stands ready to be a trustworthy friend and partner of foreign countries, he said, adding that it wishes to work with all countries on the basis of international law, equality and mutual benefits.

Expressing his pride in Việt Nam's position and potential, he said the diplomatic sector will concretise guidelines for external relations set at the 13th National Party Congress and materialise its resolution in the new period.

Priority will be given to deepening ties between Việt Nam and all of its major partners, especially its neighbours, strategic and comprehensive partners, and traditional friends.

"Once we maintain good relations with those countries, the peaceful, stable, and co-operative environment will become more sustainable," he said.

The sector will also make efforts to mobilise resources for national development, Sơn said, noting that political diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, and overseas Vietnamese affairs must all serve development goals.

The focus will be placed on economic diplomacy, he said, stressing that international co-operation will help Việt Nam step up its integration and development and reach its targets.

Việt Nam's position in the international arena has been elevated over the years and multilateral external activities enhanced, the minister said.

The country aims to play a more active role in multilateral forums and organisations by joining the process of setting the rules while raising initiatives to advance its position as a responsible member of the international community.

Its immediate task is to succeed in its role as UN Security Council's Presidency in April and as a non-permanent member of the council throughout the year, he said, noting that the country should continue to join other activities of the UN, including peacekeeping missions.

The diplomatic sector will work with the ministries of National Defence and Public Security and other ministries and agencies to push ahead with Việt Nam's engagement in not only the UN but also in other regional mechanisms such as ASEAN, APEC, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and other regional organisations.

Highlighting the 5.3 million-strong overseas Vietnamese community, Sơn said citizen protection work has been intensified amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work will continue to be a central task of the sector, he said.

The appointment of Sơn, who has worked in the diplomatic sector for more than 35 years, as Minister of Foreign Affairs was approved by the legislature on April 8. He is one of 14 new Government members for 2016-2021.—VNS