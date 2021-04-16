First Vietnamese businesswoman to be honored with France’s Legion of Honor

On behalf of the French Government, Ambassador of France to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery presented the noble order to Thao, the first Vietnamese businesswoman to be honored with this decoration.

He noted that as Sovico Chairwoman and Vietjet CEO, Thao has made special contributions to the enhancement of economic and cultural ties and development cooperation between Vietnam and Europe, including France.

The diplomat highly valued the entrepreneur's vision, wisdom, humanity and business philosophy for the sake of community development and future generations.

Warnery also appreciated the firms led by Thao like Sovico, Vietjet, and HDBank continually standing side by side with French businesses and people, especially during the time his country was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulating Thao, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung described the order presentation as a milestone in the two countries' diplomatic, cultural, and economic links.

For her part, Thao thanked the French State and people for their cooperation with herself as well as the Sovico Group.

Source: VNA