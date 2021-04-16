First Vietnamese businesswoman to be honored with France’s Legion of Honor

On behalf of the French Government, Ambassador of France to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery presented the noble order to Thao, the first Vietnamese businesswoman to be honored with this decoration.
He noted that as Sovico Chairwoman and Vietjet CEO, Thao has made special contributions to the enhancement of economic and cultural ties and development cooperation between Vietnam and Europe, including France.
The diplomat highly valued the entrepreneur's vision, wisdom, humanity and business philosophy for the sake of community development and future generations.
Warnery also appreciated the firms led by Thao like Sovico, Vietjet, and HDBank continually standing side by side with French businesses and people, especially during the time his country was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congratulating Thao, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung described the order presentation as a milestone in the two countries' diplomatic, cultural, and economic links.
For her part, Thao thanked the French State and people for their cooperation with herself as well as the Sovico Group.
Source: VNA
- WWII Vietnamese immigrants to France revive rice cultivation in its breadbasket Camargue
- Vietnamese architecture honored with international awards
- Highflying Vietnam snapshots honored at int’l aerial photo contest
- Three Vietnamese women among Asia's top 100 scientists
- France-Turkey Dispute Grows Over Cartoons and Influence in Africa
- Honor 10X Lite Launched with quad cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, Kirin 710A SoC: All you need to know
- Honor 10X Lite with quad-camera, 6.67-inch display launched
- Kamala Harris Elementary? Berkeley vice mayor wants school renamed to honor vice president-elect
- Vietnam’s national realty awards slammed for honoring scandalous condos
- Pennsylvania community honors Veterans Day, fallen heroes with 537 full-sized flags in local cemetery
- Jessica Alba puts safety first as she wields a large spray bottle of alcohol sanitiser during shopping spree with her daughters Honor and Haven
- Emmy Awards 2020 winners: Zendaya, 24, makes history as YOUNGEST EVER to win Lead Actress while Succession earns top drama honor and Schitt's Creek SWEEPS comedy categories during social distanced gala
First Vietnamese businesswoman to be honored with France’s Legion of Honor have 316 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.