First patrol session of Vietnamese and Chinese coast guard forces concludes

Participating in the joint patrol were two Vietnamese coast guard ships, numbered 8004 and 8003, commanded by Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Coast Guard Region 1 Senior Colonel Tran Van Tho. The Chinese ships, numbered 4301 and 4203, were led by Liu Tianrong, Deputy Head of the Nanhai Division of the Chinese Coast Guard.

During the three-day event, the two sides patrolled 13 locations in the waters adjacent to the Gulf of the Tonkin delimitation line. They exchanged information via phone calls, checked trawlers fishing in the area, and popularized information related to fishing regulations, COVID-19 prevention and control, and the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level people's councils for the 2021-2026 term.

During a phone talk with the Chinese coast guard force's representative, Vietnamese head delegate Tran Van Tho emphasized that the first joint patrol ended successfully, completing all set contents. Tho expressed a strong belief that the activity will contribute to creating the momentum to strengthen the relationship between the two Parties, States, and peoples in general and two coast guard forces in particular.

At the patrol, the participating ships moved in a line formation along the two sides of the delimitation line and conducted a saluting ceremony to end the session.

