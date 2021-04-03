First ‘food travel map’ launched

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Restaurant Association, in coordination with the Việt Nam Cuisine Culture Association and the World Food Travel Association, has launched the Việt Nam Food Travel Map to promote local cuisine and tourist destinations.
The project is the first of its kind in Việt Nam to include participation of food experts, artisans and local communities, said Lê Tân, secretary of the Việt Nam Cuisine Culture Association.
Organisations and individuals are encouraged to share photos and videos about their experiences with Vietnamese cuisine on social media, Tân said at a ceremony to kick off the project on April 1 in HCM City.
Shared photos and videos will be grouped into regions and localities and displayed on the Việt Nam Food Travel Map where visitors can interact with eateries and catering providers.
The food tourism project will also feature activities including celebration of World Food Travel Day on April 18.
The Gastro Travel programme promotes Việt Nam's cuisine tourism and activities that support the tourism and food industries. —VNS
