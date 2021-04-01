First-ever digital timestamping service launched in Vietnam

As the digital economy is defined to be a driving force of growth in Vietnam in the next five years, it is important to develop digital tools, including digital signature, to facilitate people's participation in the digital economy.
Integrated with the Long-term Validation (LTV) and Long-term Archive and Notary Services (LTANS), TrustCA Timestamp Signing provides e-documents with complete protection against forgeries and frauds in digital transactions and ensures their legal validity and trustworthiness in a certain period of time.
Speaking at the event, Nguyen Thien Nghia, Deputy Director of the National Electronic Authentication Centre (NEAC), said the TrustCA Timestamp service fully complies with Vietnam's current regulations and satisfies standards set by the US and EU.
The service is expected to lay a basic foundation for the digital transformation ecosystem in all areas, such as e-healthcare, online public service delivery, e-learning, e-finance, and e-banking.
The Ministry of Health's information technology department and SAVIS took the occasion to sign an agreement for the latter to provide timestamping service in healthcare.
Source: VNA
