First boat for patrols and SAR launched

The ship at the launching ceremony

PANO – Factory X51 of the Ba Son Corporation under the General Department of Defence Industry successfully launched the first ship for patrol and search and rescue (SAR) missions, numbered FC624-01, in Ho Chi Minh City on June 16th.

The 63.1m long and 11.9m wide "FC624-01" has a displacement of 700 tons and a maximum speed of 25 knots per hour in bad weather with the wind force at the eighth to ninth scale and high waves.

While carrying out the SAR mission, the ship, which is specifically designed to operate continuously for 15 days and nights, can rescue 100-120 distressed people.

Once operational, the ship will help better safeguard the nation's sovereignty, support fishermen and fight fire at sea, as well as be able to join international SAR tasks on request.

Translated by Van Hieu