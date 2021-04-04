Finance minister Đinh Tiến Dũng assigned as Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee

Politburo member Vương Đình Huệ (right) presents a flower bouquet as congratulations for his successor in the Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee, incumbent Minister of Finance Đinh Tiến Dũng. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Finance Đinh Tiến Dũng has been assigned by the Political Bureau as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Nội to replace Politburo member Vương Đình Huệ who was elected Chairman of the National Assembly last week.

A ceremony was held in the capital city of Hà Nội on Saturday morning to announce the Political Bureau’s decision.

While handing over the decision to Dũng, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng showed his belief that with his firm political mettle, capacity, intelligence and working experience and with the support of central agencies and the close coordination of the municipal Party Organisation, administration and people, Dũng will continue inheriting the achievements and experience of the predecessors to direct the successful implementation of the 17th Hà Nội Party Congress's Resolution and the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution, and build a dynamic, innovative and creative Hà Nội so as to deserve people's trust in the capital – the City for Peace.

At the meeting, newly-elected NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ expressed his thanks to ministries, sectors, localities and Hà Nội's Party members and people for helping the municipal Party Organisation and himself fulfil all assigned tasks.

Huệ believed that with Dũng’s experience in and knowledge about Party building, socio-economic development and defence and security, the new Secretary and other members of the municipal Party Committee will lead the capital city forward and gain greater achievements.

Dũng pledged that he will do his utmost to carry out political missions assigned by the Party, State and people.

Dũng was born on May 10, 1961. He is a member of the Political Bureau in the 13th tenure, a member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 14th-tenure National Assembly. — VNS