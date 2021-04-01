Feedback collected for draft decree on inspection over quality of imported goods

According to Vice Director of the General Department of Vietnam Customs Mai Xuan Thanh, the decree will feature reformed contents included in a project to renovate the model of inspecting quality and food safety of imported goods.

Claudio Dordi, Director of USAID Trade Facilitation Program, said that the full implementation of the project will bring about positive changes for enterprises, including the increase of capacity in risk management, the reduction in inspection level and more digital transformation through optimizing the national single window portal and the customs IT system.

A representative from the Department of Supervision on Customs Management said that the renovation of inspection methods will be conducted automatically via the national single window portal.

The draft decree will cut five types of documents for inspection compared to the old procedure. Meanwhile, only businesses having goods batches belonging to 5 percent of goods subject to random inspection must submit documents, and register for inspection for the remaining 95 percent.

A representative from the drafting board said that the decree aims to simplify the inspection procedure, contributing to increasing information transparency and information sharing.

Particularly, importers can choose the inspection agency for their products, as well as the verification organization, and follow up their products' information on the national single window portal.

Source: VNA