Factory Z176 presented medical supplies to NA Office

At the handover ceremony, Senior Colonel Pham Anh Tuan, Director of Factory Z176 hoped that these gifts will support the NA in COVID-19 prevention and control, contributing to the success of the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and people's councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 term.
Factory Z176 is one of the defense businesses effectively implementing the policy of dual-use of defense production lines.
In addition to production, the factory actively took part in social activities to prevent and control the pandemic.
Particularly, last year the factory gave face masks and face shields to several military units.
In January, the factory offered face masks to people and anti-COVID 19 forces in the hotspot of Hai Duong province and the peacekeeping force of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.
On behalf of the NA Office, its Deputy Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung expressed his thanks to the factory for their assistance and affirmed that these meaningful gifts will help the office contain the pandemic and ensure the safety of NA's agencies as well as its activities during NA sessions.
Translated by Chung Anh
